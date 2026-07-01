Ger Gilroy joins RTÉ for daily sports podcast

Ger Gilroy will front a new daily sports podcast for RTÉ later this year.

The programme will cover the week’s biggest stories across GAA, soccer, rugby, athletics, boxing and other sports, as RTÉ expands its podcast output ahead of launching a new audio app.

Ger joins RTÉ Podcasts after working as Managing Director of Off The Ball and presenting Off The Ball Breakfast from Monday to Thursday.

He has worked across radio, podcasting, television and digital video during a 25-year career, having grown up in Athy, County Kildare, after being born in Belfast.

RTÉ says the show will become part of its wider audio sports offer, alongside Inside Sport, Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1, plus specialist podcasts covering rugby, soccer and GAA.

Patricia Monahan, RTÉ Director of Audio, said: “This is a key step for us in the delivery of the New Direction strategy which promises to engage audiences across Ireland with high impact content on digital platforms in addition to our well-established linear services.”

Ger said: “I’m thrilled to be joining and can’t wait to start chatting with new audiences across RTÉ’s podcast network about the things they love.”

Hugh Ormond, Head of RTÉ Podcasts, said sport had been part of the team’s plans from the start, adding that Ger understood how audiences connect with stories, characters, opinions and humour.