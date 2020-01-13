Beat 102 103 boss lined up for Radiodays Europe

Niall Power, Head of Station Sound at Beat 102-103, is heading to Lisbon to talk about radio at Radiodays Europe.

He will join dozens of people from radio stations across Europe and around the world at the event at the end of March.

Other speakers of interest from the UK include James Purnell, Director Radio & Education, BBC, Craig Bruce – International radio consultant from Australia and James Howard, Regional Senior Vice President, Programming & Program Director, 103.5 KISS-FM, iHeartMedia Chicago.

Some of the speakers announced so far include:

George Mullen – Audience Research manager, Radio 4 & BBC Sounds Podcasts

Mukul Devichand – Executive Editor of Voice & AI at the BBC

Chris Stevens – Chris Country

Siobhan McMenemy – Audience Research Manager, Youth Radio Networks at the BBC

Jon Holmes – Writer, comedian and broadcaster at Radio X

Nik Goodman – Director at Bounce

Amy Woods – Founder, Content10x

Ann Charles – Radio Production & Technology Consultant

Adam Bowie – Business Development Manager, BBC World Service

Craig Bruce – International radio consultant, podcast host and author from Australia

Gene “Bean” Baxter – Former radio host from LA

**Story edited to remove Gabrielle Cummins as a speaker as this information was incorrect**