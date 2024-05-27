Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2024 raises over €400k

Written by Roy Martin

The sixteenth annual Cork’s 96FM’s Giving for Living Radiothon has ended with a total of €409,178 being raised.

It brings the cumulative raised so far by Radiothons run by the Wireless Ireland station since 2008 to more than €6.5million.

Money raised this year is to support Cancer Services in Cork provided through the five local charity partners, Mercy Hospital Foundation, CUH Charity; Marymount Hospice, ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Radiothon ran on-air and online from 6am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and 10am till 6pm on Saturday.

Listeners held fundraising events right across Cork City and County. These included “Coffee Breaks” and a “Shorts and Sunglasses” event.

Bus Eireann drivers operated the city’s biggest change collection box at Cork’s Bus Station on Parnell Place. Over €10,000 was raised through this initiative.

Hundreds of organisations took part in “Jersey Day” on Friday. Listeners were encouraged to wear their favourite sports jersey at work or at school and to raise money for Radiothon.

All inbound and outbound calls across the three days were handled on by Abtran at their state of the art call centre in Blackrock at no cost to Radiothon.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM & C103 Kieran McGeary said: “Once again, the listeners to Cork’s 96FM have shown huge generosity and we deeply appreciate it. This amazing result shows the strength of the trust between our listeners and Cork’s 96FM. It also shows the high regard people have for Radiothon’s five charity partners.”



