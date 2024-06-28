Large Taylor Swift sign created by Today FM on a Dublin beach

Today FM has marked the arrival of Taylor Swift with a gigantic sign installed on a Dublin beach.

The large scale 20 letter sign read ‘Ireland (Taylor’s Version)’ in a nod to the album title editions.

Ahead of Taylor’s three sold out gigs in Aviva Stadium this weekend, Today FM shared the image and footage on social media yesterday (Thursday) with the caption “Spotted on a Dublin beach” before revealing they were behind the homage to Taylor.

In less than 24 hours the image and video has amassed huge engagement on social media with over 300,000 views. This morning Today FM released the full ‘making of’ the activation documenting the scale of the project.

The installation, which spans 100metres wide (the length of two Olympic size swimming pools) was commissioned by Today FM who worked with Mack Signs to bring the activation to life. Laid out and shot on a Dublin’s beach at sunrise earlier this week, the sign took a team of seven one week to create and features a subtle reference to Today FM’s logo, with sunshine rays adorning the ‘Ireland’.

Róisín Reilly, Head of Marketing at Today FM said: “Taylor Swift is nothing sure of a cultural phenomenon and a huge artist for Today FM listeners. Her Ireland gigs have been hotly anticipated for months and now that Taylor weekend is upon us, we wanted to celebrate her arrival in a unique and novel way.

“We had great fun creating this installation and if Taylor herself happens to see it, even better! The guys at Mack Signs really pulled all the stops out with this one and the Irish weather even played ball!”

Over the past few weeks, Today FM has been celebrating the arrival of Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour to Ireland, with Taylor Swift fans sharing their stories, a chance to win tickets as well as launching a dedicated 24/7 digital radio station on the Today FM app.