Maxol to sponsor RTÉ 2FM’s weekday Traffic & Travel

RTÉ Media Sales has announced Maxol is the new sponsor of RTÉ 2FM’s weekday Traffic & Travel bulletins.

Brokered by Mediaworks and Core Sponsorship, the 12-month sponsorship will feature 10 x Maxol sponsored credited stings per weekday. Stings will air in both morning and evening drive on 2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan and on both Jenny Greene on 2FM and Game On till 6:30pm.

Tara Farrell, Radio & Audio Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Media Sales commented: “We are delighted to kick off January 2020 with a brand new radio sponsorship announcement and that Maxol has chosen to partner with 2FM in their 100th year.

Caroline Burton, Head of Marketing, The Maxol Group said: “This 2FM sponsorship is a brilliant way to kick-start our centenary year, and is just one of a number of high-profile initiatives that we will be launching to mark 100 years of Maxol as a family-owned business at the heart of the community.

“Maxol’s customers are a community of radio listeners – at home, on the go, in work and in the car. And therefore, it’s really exciting to have this campaign run across the national airwaves, right throughout the year, reaching them wherever they are tuning in. 2020 is a big year of celebration for everyone in Maxol and we want to generate a real buzz right across the country, getting customers and communities involved in the celebrations too.”

Sarah Geoghegan, Senior Sponsorship Manager, Core Sponsorship has said “At Core Sponsorship we are all about finding sponsorship solutions for brands that access a strong audience base, have impact and are a great fit and the Traffic and Travel sponsorship on RTÉ 2FM is just that. It is the perfect fit for Maxol, reinforcing their message to listeners that they are celebrating their 100th year of service in Ireland as an Irish family-owned business in 2020 and are looking forward to serving communities for the next 100 years.”