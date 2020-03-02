Cooper and Luke disappear from 98FM’s Big Breakfast

Changes are happening at 98FM as Luke O’Faolain, one half of the Cooper and Luke breakfast show, confirms he has left the station.

In a social post, Luke says last Friday was his last show and that he is absolutely gutted he didn’t get to say goodbye to listeners on-air.

Co-host Steven Cooper was also absent from the show this morning, but he hasn’t posted anything online regarding being off.

Evening show “The Fix’ presenter Ciaran O’Connor covered Breakfast this morning.

UPDATE: Michael Brett, 98FM Content Director said: “I’d like to thank both Cooper and Luke for their time at 98FM and their commitment to 98FM’s Big Breakfast. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors”.

In the meantime, here’s Luke’s post on Twitter: