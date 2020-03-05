SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West to network daytime shows

SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West are increasing their shared programmes to include weekday daytimes.

Breakfast and Drive will remain local to each area while mid-morning and evenings will become shared across both regions. Localised news, sport, weather and travel will be retained all day, every-day, on each station.

It’s not know if there are any job losses as a result but RadioToday has contacted the group for clarification.

The new shared schedule, across the SPIN South West Region and SPIN 1038 Dublin region will be:

• SPIN Hits with Peter (11am-3pm):

To be hosted by current Dublin presenter Peter Collins with 4 hours of music plus a ‘no repeat workday’.

• The Zoo Crew (7-10pm):

To be hosted by Jaz Keane and Laura Bracken across the network.

• SPIN Xtra Show (10pm-12am):

Marty Guilfoyle will extend his Dublin show to a South West audience. He previously presented Breakfast on SPIN South West in 2016.

Keith Wood, Chairman of SPIN South West: “In a rapidly changing media landscape, our ambition to provide programming relevant to our audience, is more important than ever.

“Increasing our shared output allows us to continue providing the best local content, while introducing the biggest music shows to a wider youth audience. This is a great addition that will further complement our recently launched SPIN Xtra digital radio station and improved SPIN Apps.

“The bringing together of key talent and resources will strengthen our FM and Digital output, allowing us to meet the growing demands of the youth audience.”

Further shared schedule will be announced for weekends on SPIN.