96FM and C103 raise over €77k for Frontline Legends

An appeal to support Cork’s Frontline Legends by local radio stations, 96FM and C103, has raised over €77,000.

The one-day event took place on Good Friday between 0700 and 2300. Both brands encouraged listeners to make a one-off donation of €19 via their websites or by telephone.

The Wireless-owned radio stations teamed up with the charities attached to the two biggest hospitals in Cork where the majority of confirmed cases locally will be treated: Cork University Hospital and The Mercy University Hospital.

Funds raised will be used to help supports for Frontline staff during the current public health crisis. The initiative was supported by Cork City based Skoda dealer, Noel Deasy Cars.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM and C103, Kieran McGeary said “The final total exceeded all of our expectations. It’s proof of the outstanding generosity of our listeners who never fail to step up to the plate. The result also shows the respect and gratitude being felt for our frontline legends”.

CEO of The Mercy Hospital Foundation, Micheál Sheridan added “a huge thank you Cork’s 96FM & C103 staff and listeners. Last Friday you joined forces to celebrate our Frontline Legends and in doing so raised an amazing sum for Covid 19 projects at the Mercy and CUH. Well done to our own Mercy Fundraising team who played their part too.”