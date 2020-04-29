Communicorp launches new GoLoud online radio stations

Three new online digital radio stations have launched on the GoLoud App by Communicorp.

The stations are all based around musical themes – GoLoud 70s, GoLoud Country and GoLoud Soul.

Kiela Brodigan, Head of GoLoud said: “The launch of GoLoud Country, GoLoud Soul and GoLoud 70s music stations affirms our position as leaders in the Irish audio market.

“The introduction of these new music stations marks another milestone in our strategy of responding to what audiences want; continuously adding products and features that enhance the GoLoud experience for our users.

“We are developing an audio service that meets the needs of every audience type, every mood and every occasion. Today is another example of this.”

Music & Entertainment CEO Keith McCormack added: “In these challenging times, more Irish people than ever before are listening to Irish music stations at home and through their mobile devices. At the same time, country music’s popularity continues to grow in Ireland.

“We are therefore delighted to launch a new Country Music genre station on GoLoud for the hundreds of thousands of country music fans in Ireland. Our three new music stations have been selected specifically for an Irish audience. We hope music fans enjoy listening to them as much as we have developing them.”