Free show prep available during coronavirus crisis

A brand new music radio prep service has launched and will be free for all subscribers for at least three months.

Smash Prep, created by radio consultant Francie Currie and radio presenter Bam, provides a real-time stream of fresh content so presenters always have something new & engaging to say about the music.

Francis Currie explains: “Radio stations are currently under huge pressure commercially, technically and creatively, and their listeners need them more than ever. Releasing Smash Prep without charge is our small contribution.”

“Smash Prep helps you miss nothing. It keeps you on top of what artists and bands are saying on their socials, and that plus news headlines all on one page is a great time-saver,” adds Bam.

For more information visit smashprep.com.