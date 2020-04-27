JNLR to reschedule publication of latest results

JNLR results for the first quarter of 2020 will not be published this week due to the coronavirus.

The management has issued a statement saying the reports would be inappropriate at this time of national emergency, and that the figures would be published at a later date.

A message on the JNLR website says: “The JNLR Management Committee has announced its decision not to publish the latest JNLR radio listenership report on 30th April 2020 as previously scheduled. The Committee feels that such a publication would be inappropriate at this time of national emergency. The Committee will keep the matter under review and will announce a new publication date in due course.”

The Joint National Listenership Research is a joint industry research project conducted on behalf of the Irish radio industry, commissioned and controlled by the JNLR Management Committee with representation from RTE, Today FM, Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, BAI and the Advertising Industry.