Radio Leinster name to return as online station

Former pirate station Radio Leinster is getting a reboot for 2020, almost 40 years after it first launched.

And three of the former presenters on the station will be appearing on it – Gordon Sommerville and Daphne Mitchell will host shows, along with David Baker who is bringing the name back.

Speaking to RadioToday, David Baker said: “This is going to be a station that brings back so many memories, we will bring back all the specialist shows jazz, musicals, movies, classical and Irish.

“Some of our shows will be broadcast in Irish too alongside a mix of easy listening. It will deliver a very unique sound and I’m so happy its back.”

The station is online now in preview mode at radioleinster.com

The original Radio Leinster broadcasting using 1KW on 738AM (and 93FM) from May 1981 to May 1983.