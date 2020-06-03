All 32 applications for BAI scheme granted cash

The BAI has given a total of €2.5m to 32 independent commercial radio stations across the country to share awareness and understanding of COVID-19.

The special funding initiative was operated by the BAI under the BAI’s Sound & Vision 4 Scheme, following a request from the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, TD.

Funding recommendations range from €40,000 to €95,000.

Successful projects include:

iRadio / Beat FM / Red FM (collaboration) – A ‘Heroes Aid’ live concert and Front Line Worker programme inserts.

Radio Kerry – ‘Speak Up’ series offering training and support to five local community groups to research, produce and present their own hour-long programme.

KCLR – ‘The Way it is’ – a project focusing on vulnerable and older people and their needs, experiences and supports.

iRadio – ‘Dear Future Self’ – a project allowing listeners to document this period of history, enabling them to record their goals and ambitions, with a view to encouraging the station’s youth demographic to start to look forward.

Clare FM – Virtual Concerts, featuring local musicians, comedians, and other arts performers.

Mid West Radio – ‘Family Matters’ will provide a comprehensive roadmap for callers to make them aware of where they can seek help or what measures they can take to deal with the issues they’ve raised.

Commenting, BAI chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe said: “Radio continues to be a key source of information for people in Ireland. The purpose of this funding round was two-fold: 1) to raise awareness and understanding of COVID-19, and 2) to support the sustainability of the independent commercial broadcasting sector.

“Overall, we were very pleased with the standard of the applications, which showed a varied and innovative approach to project content. This funding will have a significant impact on the independent commercial broadcasting sector, facilitating them to provide bespoke COVID-19 programme content that speaks directly to and for its audience. It will facilitate a more structured and planned approach to the pandemic which will include informed and effective engagement with, and by, local groups representing a broad range of expertise across health, social, business, community and voluntary groups. It will also offer content that is interactive, engaging and provides for a high level of social content and community outreach that would otherwise not be possible.”

In response to additional requests from the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, under the Sound & Vision 4 scheme, the BAI will operate a round specifically for the community radio sector over the summer months, and then later this year, a separate round for the commercial and community television broadcasters and public service broadcasters, including RTÉ radio services.

In addition to these measures, the BAI has also agreed to waive levy payments from the independent radio sector for the first six months of 2020, as requested by the Minister. Upon completion of the process, it will also provide the Minister with an assessment on the financial impact of the measures on independent radio stations.