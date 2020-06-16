Broadcasters get ready for Community Radio Day

Community radio stations across Ireland will come together this Friday to celebrate the work of the sector on National Community Radio Day.

CRAOL, Community Radio Ireland, and its member stations will recognise the work and commitment of the more than two and a half thousand people involved, both volunteers and staff.

Establoished in 2015, National Community Radio Day will focus on the Social Benefit of Community Radio with a special four-hour broadcast hosted by 92.5 Phoenix FM, the Community Radio based in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

This sixth National Community Radio Day will see the launch of two key reports, Assessing the Social Benefit of Community Media – A Toolkit for Community Radio, and Introducing a Social Benefit Approach to Community Radio – A Compendium of Stories, an action from the Broadcasting Authority’s Community Media Action Plan.

Declan Gibbons, Chair of CRAOL and Michael O’Keeffe, CEO, The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland will officially launch the reports live on air at 12 midday on Friday.

The CRAOL network comprises 21 fully licensed and 10 developing Community Radio stations. Friday’s broadcast will include input from volunteers and representatives from stations across Ireland, and this special National Community Radio Day programme will be available to all Community Radio Stations to broadcast.

National Community Radio Day aims to create a greater awareness among the public of the importance of radio and to urge decision makers to establish and support access to information, access to the airwaves and Community access to radio.

As the original public event was cancelled for health and safety reasons – due to COVID 19, this year’s National Community Radio Day (NCRD) will be a radio-based event, broadcast by Community stations across the country. The simulcast from 92.5 Phoenix FM will be distributed with a high quality uncompressed digital stream supplied by Broadcast Technical Services.