New sponsor for Today with Sarah McInerney on Radio 1

RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sarah McInerney has a new sponsor from today as Hidden Hearing joins for the summer.

Sarah McInerney has been the host of the show since May and has been praised for being “forensic, relentless and fierce” since then.

The summer sponsorship consists of 6 x 10” sponsor credited stings per day and 7 x sponsor credited promos across the RTÉ Radio 1 Schedule per week, as well as homepage and podcast sponsorship. The sponsorship deal was brokered by Initiative.

Tara Farrell, Radio & Audio Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Media Sales commented: “Once again RTÉ Radio 1’s weekday audience of 863,000* continues to be a major draw for brand partnerships and I am delighted to welcome Hidden Hearing back to RTÉ Radio 1 as sponsor of Today with Sarah McInenery.”

Dolores Madden, Marketing Director, Hidden Hearing said: “Sarah McInerney is a talented and engaging presenter, and radio emphasises the power of listening and the ability to engage; both of which rely on good hearing. Our mission in Hidden Hearing is, similarly, to help people connect and ensure they can fully interpret what is going on in the world, as well as enjoying the social and emotional aspects of life to the full.”

Sylvia Cawley, Managing Director, Initiative said: ‘’Radio is an important part of our culture with its power to inform and ability to entertain and distract. Partnering with “Today with Sarah Mc Inerney” allows Hidden Hearing not only to connect with its core audience at scale, but also establishes trust and even greater credibility: values our audience holds in high regard.”