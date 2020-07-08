Christmas FM returns for one day in July

Festival radio station Christmas FM is preparing to broadcast online this week for one day only.

It will be live from 7am till midnight on Thursday, 9th July 2020.

The station wants to hear about “Christmas Magic Moments” from listeners. Sharing on the Christmas FM Instagram gives them a chance of winning one of five €100 One4All gift cards.

Christmas fans can enter by following Christmas FM on Instagram and sending a video, photo or audio clip telling the station about a “Christmas Magic Moments”.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, says: “We are on the countdown to Christmas, so we’re dusting off the mics and we want to share this festive cheer with you – what better time than July when we have less than six months to go!

The station is available at christmasfm.com