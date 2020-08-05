Ciara Kelly moves to Breakfast in new Newstalk schedule

It’s all change at Newstalk as the Communicorp station announces a new weekday schedule from August 31st.

Ciara Kelly, who has presented Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live for nearly three years, will join Shane Coleman as the new co-anchor on Newstalk Breakfast.

Kieran Cuddihy trades early mornings for evening drivetime as the new presenter of The Hard Shoulder and Andrea Gilligan is announced as the new host of Lunchtime Live.

Newstalk’s Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan, said:“I am delighted to reveal our new weekday schedule which brings a wide range of expertise to the airwaves and a presenter line up which has direct experience of the issues that impact our listeners.

“They are well placed to represent the views of our target audience on everything from politics to parenting and renting to working from home. I am proud to see such a wealth of homegrown Newstalk talent on the schedule and wish them all the best in their new roles.”

Ciara Kelly has presented Lunchtime Live since October 2017, having presented ‘Alive & Kicking’ and regularly contributing to programmes across the station’s schedule.

Andrea Gilligan has been a news anchor with Newstalk for five years and has presented Breakfast Briefing and Between The Lines for the past two years.

Kieran Cuddihy first joined Newstalk as a reporter. He then went on to host On The Record, as part of Newstalk’s Sunday schedule, before joining Newstalk Breakfast in January 2019.

Speaking about her move, Ciara Kelly said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Shane on Newstalk Breakfast. Listeners tune in every morning to catch up on the latest news and the stories that are going to shape the day ahead. It is a great opportunity to set the agenda on the issues that are important to our audience”

New presenter of The Hard Shoulder, Kieran Cuddihy said: “I am delighted to be taking the reins on The Hard Shoulder. Every day we will cover the big stories with the best guests, a variety of opinion and a bit of craic to get you home.”

Also speaking today about her move to Lunchtime Live, Andrea Gilligan said: “It is such a privilege to be taking up this role and to get the chance to talk to listeners across the country.

“You really get to the heart of the story when you hear from those experiencing it firsthand. That is what Lunchtime Live is all about.”

Newstalk weekday schedule, starting on Monday 31st August:

6.30am to 7.00am: Breakfast Business with Vincent Wall

7.00am to 9.00am: Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman

9.00am to 12.00pm: The Pat Kenny Show

12.00pm to 2.00pm: Lunchtime Live with Andrea Gilligan

2.00pm to 4.00pm: Moncrieff with Sean Moncrieff

4.00pm to 7.00pm: The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy

7.00pm to 10.00pm: Off The Ball

10.00pm to 12.00am: The Tom Dunne Show