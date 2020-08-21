Classical and Jazz stations launched in Ireland

GoLoud, the digital audio app from Communicorp, has expanded its music offering with the launch of two new free digital music stations.

GoLoud Classical and GoLoud Jazz will join the existing digital music stations of GoLoud Country, 70s and Soul, which launched earlier this year.

The owners say they identified a gap in the market and developed GoLoud Classical and GoLoud Jazz to fulfill the consumer demand.

JNLR Omnibus figures released in April show that more time is being spent listening to radio across all devices and formats, particularly mobile devices. According to IAB research (2019), 2.3million Irish adults listen to digital audio every week, 75% of whom listen via a smartphone.

Keith McCormack, CEO of Music & Entertainment at Communicorp Media commented: “Digital radio listening is experiencing strong growth in 2020. Irish audiences are increasingly using apps, mobile devices and smart speakers to access their audio, and GoLoud is at the forefront of this trend.

“GoLoud’s newest music stations are specifically tailored to our Irish audiences needs and provide an exciting addition to this very popular app”

All five stations: Classical, Jazz, Country, 70s and Soul are available to listen exclusively on the GoLoud app, on your smart speaker with the GoLoud Alexa skill or online at GoLoudNow.com.