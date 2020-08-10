Learning Waves offers 360 Radio Bootcamp course

Learning Waves Skillnet has today launched its 360 Radio Bootcamp course for 2020.

In a departure from previous years and due to COVID-19, this course will be delivered online by the network.

The course is designed and delivered by radio experts working across the sector along with external trainers used by the network. In the course participants will gain an insight into the following:

The Radio Landscape in Ireland

Radio Programme Planning

Breakfast Show Presentation

Voice Training

Introduction to Media Law

Creating audio and video content using your mobile phone

Social Media and the role it plays in the radio landscape

Researching, producing and presenting content for radio

Writing and Presenting News stories

The role of Commercial Production in radio

CV and Demo preparation along with interview skills

Project Presentation

In addition to the above, participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with industry experts, including Programme Directors, Breakfast Show Presenters, News Editors, Social Media Editors, Commercial Production staff and many more from across the industry.

The course will be delivered via Zoom over 10 weeks, one evening per week with participants completing final projects at the end of the ten weeks. A mentor will be provided to participants over the course of the programme to assist and guide with projects.

The closing date for applications is 29th August 2020 and the course is limited to 15 participants. The course is fully funded by Skillnet Ireland through Learning Waves Skillnet.

Application criteria do apply.