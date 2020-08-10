Learning Waves offers 360 Radio Bootcamp course
Learning Waves Skillnet has today launched its 360 Radio Bootcamp course for 2020.
In a departure from previous years and due to COVID-19, this course will be delivered online by the network.
The course is designed and delivered by radio experts working across the sector along with external trainers used by the network. In the course participants will gain an insight into the following:
- The Radio Landscape in Ireland
- Radio Programme Planning
- Breakfast Show Presentation
- Voice Training
- Introduction to Media Law
- Creating audio and video content using your mobile phone
- Social Media and the role it plays in the radio landscape
- Researching, producing and presenting content for radio
- Writing and Presenting News stories
- The role of Commercial Production in radio
- CV and Demo preparation along with interview skills
- Project Presentation
In addition to the above, participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with industry experts, including Programme Directors, Breakfast Show Presenters, News Editors, Social Media Editors, Commercial Production staff and many more from across the industry.
The course will be delivered via Zoom over 10 weeks, one evening per week with participants completing final projects at the end of the ten weeks. A mentor will be provided to participants over the course of the programme to assist and guide with projects.
The closing date for applications is 29th August 2020 and the course is limited to 15 participants. The course is fully funded by Skillnet Ireland through Learning Waves Skillnet.
Application criteria do apply.
