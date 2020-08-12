Luke O’Faolain joins Nova for Sunday show

Luke O’Faolain is returning to Nova for a Sunday show from 2-6pm.



It is five years since he was last heard on the station, having worked as their on-air movie reviewer for almost two years.

BREAKING I'm returning to radio!! Ok, it's not breaking news but I'm absolutely delighted to be back ☺️ I'll be the soundtrack to your Sunday🎶@radionova100🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Gbo7Zl6JqN — Luke O'Faolain🙋🏻‍♂️ (@FaolainLuke) August 11, 2020

Speaking with RadioToday, O’Faolain says, “I’m delighted to be getting back on air. I’ve really missed it. The music Radio Nova plays is absolutely fantastic. A bit of Bowie, sprinkle of Foo Fighters! I’m looking forward to hearing what people are up to on their Sundays as well.

“That’s probably what I’ve missed the most. The ability to be part of peoples lives is what makes radio so special.”

This follows his exit from 98FM’s Big Breakfast in March. He had spent four years with the station. Before that, he presented on iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Spin South West.