WLR FM helps raise €16,000 for mental health charity

An event supported and driven by WLR FM in aid of mental health charity Suicide or Survive has raised €16,000.

This year’s Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Cycle was due to take place on Easter Sunday, however the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 saw the organisers having to rethink their usual approach.

Cycle organiser Liam Brazil joined forces with WLR FM to initiate an online cycle challenge, namely ‘Cycle for SOS’, whereby people could partake in a 20 km cycle from their homes, in keeping with the imposed travel restrictions.

The event was supported and driven by WLR FM, and via social media platforms.

WLR FM interviewed local people who shared their first-hand experiences of losing loved ones to suicide, highlighting the challenges of mental health. The people of Waterford pulled together to raise €16,000 for the national mental health charity SOS. These funds will enable the facilitation of free mental health workshops in Waterford.

Des Whelan, Managing Director of WLR says: “WLR was very pleased to help Suicide or Survive raise funds to ensure the continuation of such an important service in the Waterford area.

“Following the cancellation of the annual SOS Easter Cycle, when Liam Brazil and Ciara Hennebry approached the station for help we had no hesitation in getting involved.

“My thanks to all in WLR who got behind the fundraising campaign and also to the friends and relatives of those lost to suicide who came and told their stories to help highlight the importance of our mental health, particularly important during the recent Covid-19 lockdown”.