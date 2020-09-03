Christmas FM partners with ALONE for 2020 broadcast

Christmas FM is raising money for ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, during its broadcast this year.

The festive station will be celebrating its 13th year on air this year when it launches in November and, since it began broadcasting, has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities. The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and donations will go directly to ALONE.

Christmas FM is aiming to raise over €200,000 which will go directly towards ALONE’s mission to provide support coordination, befriending, and access to all of ALONE’s services to thousands of older people every week who are homeless, socially isolated, living in deprivation or in a crisis.

Donations from listeners will enable ALONE to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland enabling them to live happily and independently in their own homes and communities, as there is no place like home – especially at Christmas time.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, says: “2020 has been an unprecedented and tough year on us all but especially on the older generation. ALONE is a very special organisation who, now more than ever, need our help and we are delighted to be partnering with them for Christmas FM this year.”

“The radio station creates a feel-good festive factor that is unrivaled anywhere else, and we look forward to sharing that with everyone at ALONE – staff, volunteers and, of course, all who avail of its wonderful service.

“As sponsorship pays the running costs of the radio station, this means that all monies raised on-air through donations can go directly to ALONE and we look forward to raising as much as possible this year for such a worthy cause.”

