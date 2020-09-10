Mitsubishi renews Classic Hits cars sponsorship

Classic Hits has continued its deal with Mitsubishi Motors Ireland to sponsor four of its promotional cars.

The sponsorship agreement comprises of two Eclipse Cross’ and two ASX’s driven by the Mitsubishi Motors Classic Crew.

Neville Murphy, Advertising Account Manager of Classic Hits said: “Classic Hits are delighted to have extended their partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Ireland Ltd. This is our third year working with Mitsubishi and the fleet has really bolstered the station and crews presence around the country.

“The cars are stylish, economical and extremely safe. The team in Mitsubishi Ireland are a pleasure to deal with and their dealer network around the country, always welcoming.”

Natasha Maher, Marketing & PR Manager of Mitsubishi Motors Ireland says: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Classic Hits. With a strong listenership and large digital following, we are confident that we will see an increase in brand awareness across the coverage area.”