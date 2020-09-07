Shortlist for IMRO Radio Awards 2020 Revealed

By Jessica Spencer

The IMRO Radio Awards 2020 shortlist has been revealed.

See the full list here or scroll down.

673 entries were received with 105 judges taking part in whittling them down. This year, the awards ceremony will take place as a virtual livestream due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle said “Radio has had some of its finest moments over the last twelve months. We are delighted to celebrate the work of all those involved in the industry this year as much as any other year. We’ve shared the good news and the bad news stories, but we’ve always been there for the listeners.”

Chairperson of Awards title sponsors IMRO Eleanor McEvoy said “In the bizarre times of the COVID-19 pandemic, radio has kept us entertained, kept us informed and kept us sane. We now have an obligation to keep everyone safe, so we are very much looking forward to taking the radio awards online on October 2nd to celebrate the excellence and creativity of broadcasters from right throughout Ireland.”

Michael O’Keefe Chief Executive of sponsor Broadcasting Authority of Ireland said “The BAI is once again delighted to support the annual IMRO Radio Awards. 2020 has seen the most challenging times for the radio sector for many years. It is to the tremendous credit of the sector that it has continued to deliver top quality programming to its listeners throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This would not be possible without the station personnel who deliver such a wide and diverse range of high quality programming every day.”

Category Station
A1
General Music Programme
98FM’s The Fix with Ciaran O’Connor 98FM
Dermot and Dave Today FM
Lunchtime with Mairéad Ronan Today FM
The Saturday Soundtrack with Peter Devlin Radio Nova
The Zoo Crew on Spin SPIN 1038
A2
Specialist Music Programme
Céilí House RTÉ Radio 1
Ed’s National Anthems Today FM
iGnite iRadio
The Paul McLoone Show Today FM
The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk
A3
Breakfast Programme
2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan RTÉ 2fm
FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104
Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan SPIN 1038
KC and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96fm  Cork’s 96FM
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
A4
Music Special/Music Event
Éirevision iRadio
Foyle at 40 Gala BBC Radio Foyle
Fully Charged’s Rugby World Cup Song SPIN1038
The Sailortown Sessions BBC Radio Ulster
Tracy Clifford’s Studio 8 with Dermot Kennedy RTÉ 2fm
A5
Irish Music Programme or Initiative
98FM’s Totally Irish 98FM
ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster
Gradaim Cheoil NÓS RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta
Irishbeats on Beat 102-103 Beat 102-103
Vicar Street Replugged Ocean FM
B1
News Story/News Event
Farmers at the Gates Shannonside
Matt Damon in Dalkey SPIN1038
Owen Mor Care Home Scandal BBC Radio Foyle
Polish Poitin – The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM  Cork’s RedFM
(Un) Just Transition Midlands 103
Unprecedented Times BBC Radio Ulster
B2
News Programme – Full Service
Breakfast Briefing with Andrea Gilligan Newstalk
Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster
Newstalk Breakfast with Susan Keogh Newstalk
This Week Special Report – Carers and COVID-19 RTÉ Radio 1
B3
News Programme – Local/Regional
Downtown Radio and Cool FM News Team Downtown Radio and Cool FM
Main Lunchtime News – Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM
News at One Shannonside FM
The Breakfast Show BBC Radio Foyle
B4
Current Affairs Programme – Full Service
Between The Lines Newstalk
Good Morning Ulster BBC Radio Ulster
Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra – Rationing PPE in Nursing Homes RTÉ Radio 1
The Hard Shoulder Newstalk
The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk
B5
Current Affairs Programme – Local/Regional
CorkToday – The Farm, The Land, The Beef C103 Cork
Deise Today on WLR WLR FM
Kerry Today Radio Kerry
South East Radio’s Morning Mix South East Radio
The Morning Show with Declan Meehan East Coast FM
B6
Sports Story
Ireland at the Rugby World Cup Newstalk
Michael O’Hehir – Remebered at 100 RTÉ Radio 1
Roy Keane and Gary Neville Newstalk
The Clara Jug – Four Days in Portrush RTÉ Radio 1
UnBEATable Beat 102-103
B7
Sports Programme – Full Service
Dublin’s 5 In A Row (Saturday Sport) RTÉ Radio 1
Off The Ball Newstalk
Off The Ball Live Newstalk
Remembering O’Hehir – The Voice of Sport RTÉ Radio 1
The Clara Jug – Four Days in Portrush RTÉ Radio 1
B8
Sports Programme – Local/Regional
Big Ball Small Ball with Valerie Wheeler Spin South West
98FM’s Now That’s What I Call Sport with Jamie Moore 98FM
Foyle Sportsound BBC Radio Foyle
Terrace Talk Radio Kerry
Weekend Sports Radio Kerry
C1
Documentary
Born This Way – A Documentary on Beat Beat 102-103
Breast Cancer and me WLR FM
Documentary on One: The Case of Majella Moynihan RTÉ Radio 1
Documentary on One: Benjy the Little Gay Bull RTÉ Radio 1
Egg Money Curious Broadcast/Newstalk
In Search of Horrid Henry Galway Bay FM
C2
Music Documentary
ANIMALS: Flea RTÉ Radio 1 Extra
Documentary on One – The Whistleblower RTÉ Radio 1
Liam Clancy – The Road Less Travelled on WLR WLR FM
The Arts Show – Surrealism Special BBC Radio Ulster
The Lyric Feature: Ethel Voynich – Music, Mystery and Manuscripts RTÉ Lyric FM
C3
Short Feature
Big Breakfast Little Stories on WLR WLR FM
Dublin Inner City Regeneration Series RTÉ Radio 1
Jonathan Healy Reports Newstalk
Keywords – Am I?/Common Ground RTÉ Radio 1 Extra
Women’s Bits KCLR
C4
Magazine Programme
Countrywide RTÉ Radio 1
Moncrieff Newstalk
SPIN1038’s Plan B SPIN1038
The John Toal Show BBC Radio ulster
The Open Door Midlands 103
C5
Drama
Drama On One – Christie by Sean O’Gorman RTÉ Radio 1
Drama On One – Eureka Dunes by Philip Davison RTÉ Radio 1
Drama On One – Krakow by Peter Sirr RTÉ Radio 1
Drama On One – Leaba an Bháis le Darach Mac Con Iomaire RTÉ Radio 1
YouthQuake on WLR WLR FM
C6
Specialist Speech Programme
All This Happened, Chapter 2: We Shall Overcome RTÉ Radio 1
Awesome Irish Women…from the Past! (Episode 5: Fighters) RTÉ Jnr Radio
Futureproof Newstalk
Musical Map of Ireland RTÉ Radio 1
Kerrywide Radio Kerry
C7
Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge
Ár bPéire – Dónall Mac Ruairí RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta
Bladhaire RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta
Blas Ceoil (O.B. Bóthar Seoighe) BBC Radio Uladh
Ceol Anocht KCLR
Splanc Newstalk
C8
Interactive Speech Programme
98FM’s Dublin Talks 98FM
Love At First Sight – The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM
Lunchtime Live Newstalk
The Green Door – North West Today Ocean FM
The Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
D1
Community/Social Action
Cash for Kids Day 2019 Downtown/Cool FM
FM104’s Mind Your Noggin FM104
Formal Friday Communicorp Media
Living with a Disability Newstalk
Shine Your Light RTÉ Radio 1
D2
On-Air Competitions/Promotions
Fully Charged’s Gotta Get It Wrong SPIN1038
Gone in 96 Seconds – Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM
Leap of Faith on Beat Beat 102-103
Noni’s Chawwwwklit Chase – Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM
Two Minute Tales BBC Radio Ulster
D3
Station Imaging
98FM
KCLR
Newstalk
RTÉ 2FM
SPIN1038
D4
Entertainment Inserts
Ask Audrey on Dave Mac’s Drive Cork’s RedFM
FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104
Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
KC and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM – The Ten Past 8 Bit Cork’s 96FM
Killian Pettit Cork’s RedFM
D5
Digital & Social Innovation
Dermot and Dave’s Live Date – Today FM Today FM
iGoHome iRadio
The Exit Poll Ocean FM
Today FM Know It All Ireland Quiz Today FM
Virtual Content for Essential Workers Clare FM
D6
Podcast of the Year
98FM’s Nobody Told Me 98FM
Ecolution RTE Radio Jnr
Getting Away With Murder BBC Radio Ulster
Graham and Nathan’s Little Big Podcast SPIN 1038
The Nobody Zone RTÉ Radio 1
E1
Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year
Colm Hayes Radio Nova
Dermot Whelan Today FM
Jim-Jim Nugent FM104
KC on Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM
Ray Foley Cork’s Red FM
E2
Radio DJ of the Year
Barry Dunne 98FM
David Hammond Beat 102-103
Emma Nolan FM104
Jessica Maciel Today FM
Kayte O’Malley iRadio
E3
Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year
John Toal BBC Radio Ulster
Kieran McGuinness Radio Nova
Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Ulster
Stuart Banford Downtown Country
Tom Dunne Newstalk
E4
News Broadcaster of the Year
Eamonn Torsney Newstalk
Elaine McGee BBC Radio Foyle
Fionnuala Corbett iRadio
Gavin McLoughlin Newstalk
Susan Keogh Newstalk
E5
News Reporter of the Year
Cian McCormack RTÉ Radio 1
Damien Tiernan on WLR WLR
Helen Jones BBC Radio Ulster
John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1
Kacey O’Riordan 98FM
E6
Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
Joe Molloy Newstalk
Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh Newstalk
Marie Crowe RTÉ 2FM
Nathan Murphy Newstalk
Nikki Gregg BBC Radio Ulster
E7
Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional
Austin O’Callaghan Ocean FM
Eric White BBC Radio Foyle
Luke Liddy Live 96
Sean McCaffrey Shannonside Northern Sound
Trevor Welch Cork’s 96FM
E8
Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
Ciara Kelly Newstalk
Damien O’Reilly RTÉ Radio 1
Ivan Yates Newstalk
Kieran Cuddihy Newstalk
Mario Rosenstock Today FM
E9
Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional
Damien Tiernan on WLR WLR FM
Gerry Kelly LMFM
The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM
Niall Delaney Ocean FM
South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran South East Radio
E10
The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year Award
Brendan Bracken iRadio
Ciarán Bennet iRadio
Connor Brennan Go Q Radio
Maxine Bramley Live 95FM
Michelle Heffernan Beat 102-103
Sarah McKinley Downtown and Cool FM
F1
Radio Moment of the Year
Conor’s Magical Funeral – The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s Red FM Cork’s Red FM
Matt Damon on SPIN1038 SPIN 1038
OTB Roadshow – Roy Keane and Gary Neville Newstalk
So long, farewell: Brexit Party MEPs depart from Brussels. BBC Radio Foyle
The Francie Boylan Show Ocean FM


If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Opel Ireland to sponsor Today with Claire Byrne

Speak Up on SPIN series launched to tackle issues

New News and Sport Editor at WLR FM

Christmas FM partners with ALONE for 2020 broadcast

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.