Shortlist for IMRO Radio Awards 2020 Revealed

The IMRO Radio Awards 2020 shortlist has been revealed.

See the full list here or scroll down.

673 entries were received with 105 judges taking part in whittling them down. This year, the awards ceremony will take place as a virtual livestream due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle said “Radio has had some of its finest moments over the last twelve months. We are delighted to celebrate the work of all those involved in the industry this year as much as any other year. We’ve shared the good news and the bad news stories, but we’ve always been there for the listeners.”

Chairperson of Awards title sponsors IMRO Eleanor McEvoy said “In the bizarre times of the COVID-19 pandemic, radio has kept us entertained, kept us informed and kept us sane. We now have an obligation to keep everyone safe, so we are very much looking forward to taking the radio awards online on October 2nd to celebrate the excellence and creativity of broadcasters from right throughout Ireland.”

Michael O’Keefe Chief Executive of sponsor Broadcasting Authority of Ireland said “The BAI is once again delighted to support the annual IMRO Radio Awards. 2020 has seen the most challenging times for the radio sector for many years. It is to the tremendous credit of the sector that it has continued to deliver top quality programming to its listeners throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This would not be possible without the station personnel who deliver such a wide and diverse range of high quality programming every day.”

Category Station A1 General Music Programme 98FM’s The Fix with Ciaran O’Connor 98FM Dermot and Dave Today FM Lunchtime with Mairéad Ronan Today FM The Saturday Soundtrack with Peter Devlin Radio Nova The Zoo Crew on Spin SPIN 1038 A2 Specialist Music Programme Céilí House RTÉ Radio 1 Ed’s National Anthems Today FM iGnite iRadio The Paul McLoone Show Today FM The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk A3 Breakfast Programme 2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan RTÉ 2fm FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104 Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan SPIN 1038 KC and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96fm Cork’s 96FM The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM A4 Music Special/Music Event Éirevision iRadio Foyle at 40 Gala BBC Radio Foyle Fully Charged’s Rugby World Cup Song SPIN1038 The Sailortown Sessions BBC Radio Ulster Tracy Clifford’s Studio 8 with Dermot Kennedy RTÉ 2fm A5 Irish Music Programme or Initiative 98FM’s Totally Irish 98FM ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster Gradaim Cheoil NÓS RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta Irishbeats on Beat 102-103 Beat 102-103 Vicar Street Replugged Ocean FM B1 News Story/News Event Farmers at the Gates Shannonside Matt Damon in Dalkey SPIN1038 Owen Mor Care Home Scandal BBC Radio Foyle Polish Poitin – The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM Cork’s RedFM (Un) Just Transition Midlands 103 Unprecedented Times BBC Radio Ulster B2 News Programme – Full Service Breakfast Briefing with Andrea Gilligan Newstalk Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster Newstalk Breakfast with Susan Keogh Newstalk This Week Special Report – Carers and COVID-19 RTÉ Radio 1 B3 News Programme – Local/Regional Downtown Radio and Cool FM News Team Downtown Radio and Cool FM Main Lunchtime News – Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM News at One Shannonside FM The Breakfast Show BBC Radio Foyle B4 Current Affairs Programme – Full Service Between The Lines Newstalk Good Morning Ulster BBC Radio Ulster Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra – Rationing PPE in Nursing Homes RTÉ Radio 1 The Hard Shoulder Newstalk The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk B5 Current Affairs Programme – Local/Regional CorkToday – The Farm, The Land, The Beef C103 Cork Deise Today on WLR WLR FM Kerry Today Radio Kerry South East Radio’s Morning Mix South East Radio The Morning Show with Declan Meehan East Coast FM B6 Sports Story Ireland at the Rugby World Cup Newstalk Michael O’Hehir – Remebered at 100 RTÉ Radio 1 Roy Keane and Gary Neville Newstalk The Clara Jug – Four Days in Portrush RTÉ Radio 1 UnBEATable Beat 102-103 B7 Sports Programme – Full Service Dublin’s 5 In A Row (Saturday Sport) RTÉ Radio 1 Off The Ball Newstalk Off The Ball Live Newstalk Remembering O’Hehir – The Voice of Sport RTÉ Radio 1 The Clara Jug – Four Days in Portrush RTÉ Radio 1 B8 Sports Programme – Local/Regional Big Ball Small Ball with Valerie Wheeler Spin South West 98FM’s Now That’s What I Call Sport with Jamie Moore 98FM Foyle Sportsound BBC Radio Foyle Terrace Talk Radio Kerry Weekend Sports Radio Kerry C1 Documentary Born This Way – A Documentary on Beat Beat 102-103 Breast Cancer and me WLR FM Documentary on One: The Case of Majella Moynihan RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary on One: Benjy the Little Gay Bull RTÉ Radio 1 Egg Money Curious Broadcast/Newstalk In Search of Horrid Henry Galway Bay FM C2 Music Documentary ANIMALS: Flea RTÉ Radio 1 Extra Documentary on One – The Whistleblower RTÉ Radio 1 Liam Clancy – The Road Less Travelled on WLR WLR FM The Arts Show – Surrealism Special BBC Radio Ulster The Lyric Feature: Ethel Voynich – Music, Mystery and Manuscripts RTÉ Lyric FM C3 Short Feature Big Breakfast Little Stories on WLR WLR FM Dublin Inner City Regeneration Series RTÉ Radio 1 Jonathan Healy Reports Newstalk Keywords – Am I?/Common Ground RTÉ Radio 1 Extra Women’s Bits KCLR C4 Magazine Programme Countrywide RTÉ Radio 1 Moncrieff Newstalk SPIN1038’s Plan B SPIN1038 The John Toal Show BBC Radio ulster The Open Door Midlands 103 C5 Drama Drama On One – Christie by Sean O’Gorman RTÉ Radio 1 Drama On One – Eureka Dunes by Philip Davison RTÉ Radio 1 Drama On One – Krakow by Peter Sirr RTÉ Radio 1 Drama On One – Leaba an Bháis le Darach Mac Con Iomaire RTÉ Radio 1 YouthQuake on WLR WLR FM C6 Specialist Speech Programme All This Happened, Chapter 2: We Shall Overcome RTÉ Radio 1 Awesome Irish Women…from the Past! (Episode 5: Fighters) RTÉ Jnr Radio Futureproof Newstalk Musical Map of Ireland RTÉ Radio 1 Kerrywide Radio Kerry C7 Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge Ár bPéire – Dónall Mac Ruairí RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta Bladhaire RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta Blas Ceoil (O.B. Bóthar Seoighe) BBC Radio Uladh Ceol Anocht KCLR Splanc Newstalk C8 Interactive Speech Programme 98FM’s Dublin Talks 98FM Love At First Sight – The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM Lunchtime Live Newstalk The Green Door – North West Today Ocean FM The Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster D1 Community/Social Action Cash for Kids Day 2019 Downtown/Cool FM FM104’s Mind Your Noggin FM104 Formal Friday Communicorp Media Living with a Disability Newstalk Shine Your Light RTÉ Radio 1 D2 On-Air Competitions/Promotions Fully Charged’s Gotta Get It Wrong SPIN1038 Gone in 96 Seconds – Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM Leap of Faith on Beat Beat 102-103 Noni’s Chawwwwklit Chase – Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM Two Minute Tales BBC Radio Ulster D3 Station Imaging 98FM KCLR Newstalk RTÉ 2FM SPIN1038 D4 Entertainment Inserts Ask Audrey on Dave Mac’s Drive Cork’s RedFM FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104 Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM KC and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM – The Ten Past 8 Bit Cork’s 96FM Killian Pettit Cork’s RedFM D5 Digital & Social Innovation Dermot and Dave’s Live Date – Today FM Today FM iGoHome iRadio The Exit Poll Ocean FM Today FM Know It All Ireland Quiz Today FM Virtual Content for Essential Workers Clare FM D6 Podcast of the Year 98FM’s Nobody Told Me 98FM Ecolution RTE Radio Jnr Getting Away With Murder BBC Radio Ulster Graham and Nathan’s Little Big Podcast SPIN 1038 The Nobody Zone RTÉ Radio 1 E1 Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year Colm Hayes Radio Nova Dermot Whelan Today FM Jim-Jim Nugent FM104 KC on Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM Ray Foley Cork’s Red FM E2 Radio DJ of the Year Barry Dunne 98FM David Hammond Beat 102-103 Emma Nolan FM104 Jessica Maciel Today FM Kayte O’Malley iRadio E3 Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year John Toal BBC Radio Ulster Kieran McGuinness Radio Nova Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Ulster Stuart Banford Downtown Country Tom Dunne Newstalk E4 News Broadcaster of the Year Eamonn Torsney Newstalk Elaine McGee BBC Radio Foyle Fionnuala Corbett iRadio Gavin McLoughlin Newstalk Susan Keogh Newstalk E5 News Reporter of the Year Cian McCormack RTÉ Radio 1 Damien Tiernan on WLR WLR Helen Jones BBC Radio Ulster John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1 Kacey O’Riordan 98FM E6 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Joe Molloy Newstalk Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh Newstalk Marie Crowe RTÉ 2FM Nathan Murphy Newstalk Nikki Gregg BBC Radio Ulster E7 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional Austin O’Callaghan Ocean FM Eric White BBC Radio Foyle Luke Liddy Live 96 Sean McCaffrey Shannonside Northern Sound Trevor Welch Cork’s 96FM E8 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Ciara Kelly Newstalk Damien O’Reilly RTÉ Radio 1 Ivan Yates Newstalk Kieran Cuddihy Newstalk Mario Rosenstock Today FM E9 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional Damien Tiernan on WLR WLR FM Gerry Kelly LMFM The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM Niall Delaney Ocean FM South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran South East Radio E10 The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year Award Brendan Bracken iRadio Ciarán Bennet iRadio Connor Brennan Go Q Radio Maxine Bramley Live 95FM Michelle Heffernan Beat 102-103 Sarah McKinley Downtown and Cool FM F1 Radio Moment of the Year Conor’s Magical Funeral – The Neil Prendeville Show – Cork’s Red FM Cork’s Red FM Matt Damon on SPIN1038 SPIN 1038 OTB Roadshow – Roy Keane and Gary Neville Newstalk So long, farewell: Brexit Party MEPs depart from Brussels. BBC Radio Foyle The Francie Boylan Show Ocean FM