All the winners from the IMRO Radio Awards 2020
The full list of winners for the IMRO Radio Awards 2020 have been announced during an online ceremony hosted by Dermot Whelan.
Newstalk won the big one – Station of the Year, whilst Cork’s Red FM won Music Station of the Year and WLR was crowned Local Station of the Year.
