Conall O Móráin and Jamie Heaslip launch a podcast

Rugby guy Jamie Heaslip has teamed up with broadcaster Conall O Móráin to launch a new podcast called That Great Business Show.

The new download is a weekly business show featuring Irish businesses from across the island of Ireland.

Conall originally created the business news slots on RTE TV and radio where he was appointed the State broadcaster’s first Business Correspondent. He subsequently built a loyal following on nationwide Today FM.

Since being forced to retire from his Leinster and international rugby career due to injury Jamie, an engineer by training, has developed numerous business interests across technology, hospitality and business coaching.

He will bring his athlete knowledge as well as investor insights to the show every week, helping young Irish companies to fund and grow, particularly into international markets.

Commenting, Conall O Móráin said, “I’m thrilled to be back on air with That Great Business Show. Given the Covid turmoil we’re all living with we’re particularly keen to do our bit to help Irish businesses succeed.

“Our TeamGBS (Great Business Show) will back the truly brave, those who put their cash and careers on the line to pursue their dreams of commercial success. Jamie and I felt it was the perfect time to do our bit to give practical advice to businesses, across all sectors, on how to succeed in this time of adversity.”

Jamie Heaslip added: “After sport, business is my other great passion. I never get bored asking entrepreneurs about what drives them, where they get their inspiration from and what the big dream is.

“One thing I’d like to do is to encourage young Irish businesses to grow their businesses into worldwide enterprises, to bring the commercial green jersey to markets right around the globe. To help do this, I’ll be sharing winning insights I’ve learnt from some of the world’s greatest coaches and team builders on That Great Business Show every week.”

ThatGreatBusinessShow.com is available now across all podcast platforms.