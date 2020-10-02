IMRO Radio Awards trend number one on Twitter

The entire radio industry glammed up for a night in to watch the online stream of the IMRO Radio Awards 2020.

And the official hashtag #IMRO20 trended number one for most of the night.

Here are some of your best bits celebrating in your own living rooms!

Well @Midlands103’s @AMKellyDJ won the best dressed award at @IMRORadioAwards #IMRO20 !!! And isn’t that what we’re all here for really?!! … Enjoy the fizzy drinks, Ann-Marie 😉 https://t.co/YBR4UwvwrK — Niall O’Keeffe (@NiallOK) October 2, 2020

Not in the Lyrath this year, but ready for the @IMRORadioAwards #IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/lwOPijxbEl — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) October 2, 2020

We are going to party HARD 🥳 Best of luck to everyone tonight. A radio year like no other. We’ll go again in 2021 🤞🏻#IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/e8SfCHhwbx — Susan Keogh (@susankeoghnews) October 2, 2020

I’m on my own so tried to get a timed pic of myself 😂 Anyway, happy #IMRO20 night 🥂 pic.twitter.com/8zCFJOwkf7 — Shauna O'Reilly (@grandantor) October 2, 2020

Ready for off 🎉 #IMRO20 here we go! Catch ya on the flip side @eoghanmcdermo – best of luck one and all 📻🥂🥳 pic.twitter.com/7ufHdV0o30 — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) October 2, 2020

Big congrats to @DermotTodayFM who won GOLD for ‘Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year’ at the @IMRORadioAwards – #IMRO20 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/FiZh8uUogM — Today FM (@TodayFM) October 2, 2020

Well that’s 2 nights I won’t be dressing up for this month @IMRORadioAwards #imro20 🥴🥱🤪 pic.twitter.com/dKt1eaUGK8 — Darragh O'Dea (@darraghodj) October 2, 2020

Suited and slippered ahead of the @IMRORadioAwards tonight. Nice candel lit dinner for one too!* Best of luck to all the nomerknees, all in radio generally, the listeners and well everyone generally I guess. Yer all lovely! 📻 *mayyyy have oversnacked 👀 @TodayFM#IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/PAOGdWIi59 — 📻 SpookEd Smith 👻 (@EdTodayFM) October 2, 2020

Cheers and best of luck to all my fellow @todayfm nominees for tonight’s very different @imroradioawards Chin chin!#IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/lLaij2d6Zc — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) October 2, 2020

Big virtual night in for team @newsoncool @newsondowntown in the prestigious @IMRORadioAwards #IMRO20 – shortlisted in News Bulletin category.. not to be this time around but I'm so incredibly proud of this team – our 3rd nomination in this category in 4 years, team pic from Jan pic.twitter.com/jDim7DgClj — Nigel Gould (@gould_nigel) October 2, 2020

Watching #IMRO20 from home with a cup of tea instead of going on the absolute razz in Kilkenny 🤠 Missing everyone but cheering on from the couch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eD8valxRWQ — Claire Beck 🌈 (@clairebeck1052) October 2, 2020

Really looking forward to tonight’s #imro20 Radio Awards tonight – ceremony being presented virtually by @DermotTodayFM . Thanks to management in @98FM & @CommunicorpIRL for the gift box and fingers crossed that @DublinTalks98FM wins an award!! pic.twitter.com/DRRhbfi0bJ — Adrian Kennedy (@AdrianFKennedy) October 2, 2020

Very lonely here in the RDS all dolled up & about to go live 😝 Neighbours gave me some funny looks on my way out….. #StaySafe @IMRORadioAwards @IMROireland @bai #IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/tub9Pfby1R — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) October 2, 2020

#IMRO20 Let's go! 📻🎙️📻🎙️ Best of luck everyone 🙌🥳🤩 I'm all dressed up and nowhere to go 💕😍📻🎙️ @IMRORadioAwards @ThisisiRadio pic.twitter.com/YqaJvVdEu0 — Louise Clarke iRadio 📻🎙️🎧 (@louclarkeradio) October 2, 2020

Ok we're ready for the Awards #imro20 pic.twitter.com/SIubK3gLNq — Ann Marie Kelly (@AMKellyDJ) October 2, 2020

Best of luck to everyone but especially this amazing gal @michelleheff21 who’s celebrating (socially distant) with me! ❤️ #IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/9X6tezAmUi — Dave Cronin (@itsDaveCronin) October 2, 2020

So so proud of the gang @Corks96FM @C103Cork ⭐️ #IMRO20 – as for best dressed… here is my best nightdress 👀 does that count @IMRORadioAwards 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E1Izb8ddux — Mairead Twohig (@Mairead2hig) October 2, 2020

As you can see @Laurabracken4 is gunning for the Best Dressed Award #IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/yxL22EXili — Jaz Keane (@jazkeane) October 2, 2020

Award shows, pyjamas and beer. I've finally gone full on 2020. #IMRO20 pic.twitter.com/hu6UZ0hFki — Seán Marum (@SeanMarum) October 2, 2020

Feels weird to not be running around the Lyrath tonight nabbing winners for interviews and bombarding everyone with Tweets and Instagram stories. Running the #IMRO20 socials this year alongside @MASONRYdotie from our separate homes. Strange, but exciting all the same! pic.twitter.com/jQ7wrBdwvK — Christine Costello (@CostelloMusings) October 2, 2020

A sure fire win for best dressed at this years awards #imro20 pic.twitter.com/b44LopYiKg — Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) October 2, 2020