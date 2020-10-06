RCS to offer Online Zetta Certification courses

RCS has added Zetta Certification for Irish users of its online training system.

The new module builds on the launch last year of the US-based RCS Academy, which features Certification in its GSelector scheduler.

Zetta Certification breaks down daily user workflows using real-life examples. Students learn how to add audio and define audio marks, record and edit voice tracks, and control the on-air product.

Users will gain first-hand knowledge of Zetta’s remote workflows, including adding audio and voice tracking from Zetta2GO.

Zetta Certification students will be among the first to experience Zetta Cloud and Zetta Cloud Based Disaster Recovery.

The existing GSelector Certification covers each section of the software in detail and follows sound music scheduling principles.

Mike Powell, RCS Senior Vice President International Operations/CCO commented: “In a changing radio landscape, it is more important than ever before to have proven skills that potential employers may find attractive.

“These certifications are not intended to replace or compete with existing excellent and comprehensive broadcast studies or postgraduate degree options that are available in the UK. Rather, they are specifically, comprehensive ‘deep dives’ into two of the world’s most popular broadcast products that are widely used across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.”

Jon Earley, Managing Director of RCS UK, added: “When our New York HQ launched RCS Academy last year, our goal was to make available top-quality instruction on RCS software in a self-paced, online format. The courses are suitable for existing radio professionals as well as those looking to carve out a future broadcasting career.

“The RCS Academy’s educational programs provide the focus and structure that will help users or potential users master RCS broadcast software products, no matter where you are located. Other key products within the RCS suite will be added over time, including Aquira commercial traffic and RCS News.”

More information online here.