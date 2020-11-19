BAI Sponsorship Scheme 2021 details announced

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has today announced details of its Sponsorship Scheme 2021.

Applications are now being accepted for the annual scheme and funding of up to €150,000 is available to support a range of activities during 2021.

The annual BAI Sponsorship Scheme makes funding available for media-related activities and events that support the BAI’s strategic objectives and help to raise awareness of its work.

The scheme is focused on event and activity sponsorship and applicants are invited to submit a proposal for one-off events / activities; a programme element, or elements within a larger event, or a series of connected events / activities taking place in 2021.

Applications should support one or more of the objectives set out in the BAI’s Strategy Statement, and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, must clearly outline how the proposed event / activity will be conducted in line with Government health guidelines and related restrictions. They must also outline any contingencies being considered in this regard.

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said: “We are delighted to announce details of the BAI’s Sponsorship Scheme 2021. In these challenging times, organisers have shown great innovation to ensure that the 2020 events and activities that received sponsorship went ahead, many not as originally planned.

“For 2021, the scheme is focused on events and activities that help to promote diversity and plurality and to enhance innovation and sectoral sustainability.”

The closing date for applications to the Sponsorship Scheme 2021 is noon on Thursday, 17th December 2020.

A Sponsorship Scheme guide for applicants and application form is available on the BAI website here.