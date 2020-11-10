Cork’s Christmas radio station returns for 2020

Cork’s dedicated seasonal radio station is back for 2020 as Cork’s 96Mas plays non-stop Christmas hits between now and the end of December.

This is the third year that the seasonal station has run and will be available to listen via the Cork’s 96FM smartphone app and website; the TuneIn radio app as well as via smart speakers.

Cork’s 96FM & C103 Local Content Controller, Brendan O’Driscoll tells RadioToday: “Christmas is a magical time of the year and Cork’s 96Mas will enhance that in Cork.

“While our normal 96FM and C103 services will play a sprinkling of Christmas songs during December, we recognise that some people like to hear more. So we hope to hear Cork’s 96Mas being played in homes; businesses and cars across Cork City and County over the festive period.”