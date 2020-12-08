Dublin City FM claims 52% increase in listeners

New figures released today by Kantar show that Dublin City FM has increased its total number of listeners by 52% during the year with 250,000 tuning in, up from 132,000 year on year.

The station’s drivetime show, LiveDrive also saw an increase of 65% with 206,000 commuters, a jump from 135,000 in the previous year.

The show, a joint venture with Dublin City Council, broadcasts twice a day from 7-10am and 4-7pm live from the D.C.C. Traffic Control Centre on Wood Quay in Dublin City Centre and saw over 173,000 people listening in the morning with 155,000 in the evening to get their traffic news.

Mick Hanley, CEO of Dublin City fm said “We are delighted to announce these new listenership figures for the station. In what has been a difficult year for so many, it is amazing to see more and more people find comfort in radio.

“Our volunteers, with the help of the small team here at Dublin City fm, have ensured we continued to broadcast throughout the year bringing our listeners unique programming, unheard on the airwaves anywhere else in Ireland.

“It is also encouraging to see our traffic programme LiveDrive continue to grow and we look forward to continuing this service into 2021 and beyond.”