WLR’s Christmas Appeal raises over €90,000

This year’s Christmas Appeal at WLR has raised over €90,000 despite restrictions over activities due to the coronavirus.

The Money raised will go directly to the SVP in Waterford so they can continue to help the people of Waterford City and County. The services provided not only include financial assistance for food, bills, rent, fuel, and electricity where necessary, but also, support for people in making a better life for themselves and their families.

Events this year were difficult due to restrictions, but several virtual events took place including the ‘Wear Red Day’, the annual Santa run, a virtual swim, 12-dogs of Christmas, the Roy Collins and Friends Santa experience at Copper Coast Mini-Farm, the Farm Auction which raised over €8,700, surfing lessons, text donations, school fundraisers and the coffee morning supported by Liberty Blue, Blue Butterfly, Cass and Co, Barista Bay Coffee, The Lemon Tree and Molly’s.

One of the highlights for the appeal this year was the Mark White Fitness Rowathon & Cycling Challenge in Tramore. Fundraising from this event alone stands at over €15,000.

Michael Byrne, WLR Programme Director said: “As a local radio station serving Waterford city and county, we were, once again, delighted to raise funds which are then distributed within our community by the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

“A big thanks once again to our listeners and sponsors who always come out in support of the appeal every year. A big thank you to all the people who went out of their way to help us and to the staff in WLR and the volunteers who helped with the appeal this year. Without them this wouldn’t have been achieved”

WLR was also supported by several local companies who generously assisted in donating money for the St. Vincent De Paul.

Sarah Jane O’Brien, Appeal Co-ordinator said: “I am delighted with the 2020 appeal. A big thanks you to the people of Waterford for their huge generosity again this year. Businesses and donors really got behind us in 2020. The appeal committee did trojan work and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and thank you for all the support.”