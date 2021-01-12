Contracts renewed for Classic Hits and Radio Nova

Choice Broadcasting Limited, trading as Classic Hits, and Classic Rock Broadcasting Limited, trading as Radio Nova, have both had their Contracts renewed with the BAI.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland signed the documents to enable both services to continue on FM till October 2030.

Classic Hits agrees to provide a Classic Gold / Easy Listening / Smooth Multi-City Sound Broadcasting Service targeting an audience aged 45+ years

Whilst Radio Nova will provide a Classic Rock music-based sound broadcasting service targeting adults aged 25+ years in Dublin city and county and commuter belt.

Commenting on the signing, Chief Executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe said: “The BAI is delighted to have signed new contracts with Classic Hits and Radio Nova. Both stations offer distinct quality music-based services for radio listeners and add to the diversity of services available in their respective franchise areas.”

The new contracts, signed on 22nd December 2020, will run until October 2030.