Applications now welcome for special BAI funding

Commercial radio stations can now apply to the BAI for amounts from €40,000 up to €100,000 in a special round of the Sound & Vision Scheme.

The purpose of this special round is to provide support to the independent commercial radio sector to produce programming which will strengthen public awareness and understanding of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Funding Initiative is being implemented in response to a request by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD, who secured an additional €2.5 million for the BAI’s Sound & Vision Scheme to support this round.

Funding is available to cover costs directly related to the achievement of enhanced public awareness and understanding of the COVID-19 health emergency, including costs that support the achievement of these outcomes.

Commenting, BAI chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe said: “The BAI is pleased to support the request of Minister Martin to make funding available specifically for the independent commercial radio sector.

“We implemented a similar initiative last year, which provided the sector with much needed funding and resulted in the production and broadcast of a wide range of programme content which provided valuable information to Irish audiences at local, regional and national levels through the pandemic in 2020.

“COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the independent commercial radio sector and this additional funding for 2021 further recognises the role that the sector plays in supporting public awareness and understanding of this health crisis and its value as a trusted information source for listeners during the pandemic.”

The maximum level of funding to be awarded will have regard to the type of service provided.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 23rd February 2021. Funding awards will be announced as soon as practicable.

Further information is available in the S&V4 COVID-19 Funding Initiative guidelines document, which is available here.