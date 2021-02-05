Just Eat sponsors urbanmedia’s Tellybox podcast

Just Eat is sponsoring the Tellybox podcast in a new ten-week partnership.

Tellybox, produced by Wireless-owned urbanmedia, is hosted by comedians Jen Hatton & Emma Doran.

They will be joined on the podcast by some of Ireland’s funniest celebs such as Joanne McNally and Des Bishop to hear about their all-time favourite TV too.

Speaking about the partnership, Jen and Emma said: “Engaging with our audience and making them laugh is what we love to do, and that’s what Tellybox is all about.

“Offering a wide range of cuisines, and catering of all occasions, Just Eat is the perfect partner, as we bring the platform to life in a truly authentic way, delivered straight to our listeners each week.”

Louise Duffy, Senior Brand Manager at Just Eat Ireland said; “We are delighted to be partnering with Jen, Emma and the team at urbanmedia to deliver this exciting new podcast series, at a time when we could all do with an extra serving of fun.”

Grainne Ryan, Creative Solutions Specialist for urbanmedia added: “Podcasting is a hugely exciting piece of our business at UrbanMedia, and we are delighted to be working with Jen, Emma and Just Eat to create such entertaining and engaging podcast, radio and digital content for our nationwide audience each week.”

urbanmedia is the digital production and group sales house for Wireless stations across Ireland.