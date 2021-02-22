Youth radio stations join forces for Shine Heroes

SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and iRadio are helping to find eight Shine Heroes as part of the Shine Festival this year.

The radio stations, represented by Media Central, are inviting schools and listeners to nominate a teenage girl who has shown courage, kindness, resilience, or community spirit.

iRadio and the Spin stations have partnered with Life Style Sports, brokered by Core Sponsorship and Mediaworks.

Listeners will nominate two heroes from each radio station. All eight girls will feature prominently across the youth stations over a fortnight. They will then go forward to represent their region, at the national online event, SHINE 2021 where their unique uplifting stories will be shared and celebrated.

For the last two yearsnThe Shona Project has worked with regional radio station Beat 102-103 and other partners to deliver SHINE.

This was a one-day, annual, on location gathering in Waterford city that attracted over 1,200 transition year girls from across the South East of Ireland.

Due to Covid 19, a large-scale on-site event of this nature is no longer possible, but the pandemic has prompted organisers to go bigger. Shine 2021 has morphed into an inspirational, online three-day festival, created by young girls and women for young girls all over Ireland.

Media Central’s Youth Solutions Manager Karen Phelan says: “We’re excited that all of our youth brands have joined forces with Life Style Sports and are coming together for SHINE HEROES 2021. The cross-station promotion is going to be such an inspiring experience for girls all over Ireland.

“Our stations are market-leading in each of their territories and combining this reach with their impressive online following and the valuable support of a national reputable brand for young people like Life Style Sports, we’re proud that these youth brands are using their dominant platform to support The Shona Project on such an important mission.”

Sharron McCann, Director of Buying at Life Style Sports says: “At Life Style Sports, we’re delighted to partner with Media Central and Shine in our ongoing efforts to support, empower and inspire Irish women and girls. We feel passionate about body positivity and inclusivity. Sport and exercise are a great benefit to strong mental health and resilience, so we’re really excited to be part of this movement, supporting such important topics for young Irish girls.”

Tammy Darcy, Founder of The Shona Project added: “At Shona, we have seen first-hand the challenges that our young women are experiencing. Covid has increased levels of anxiety, stress, and isolation. We wanted to create an event at which everyone who attends, feels seen, appreciated, and represented.

“SHINE is a wonderful event, and this year, as we go virtual, we have brought together what is quite possibly the biggest gathering of inspirational, authentic, smart, beautiful and real women you’ve ever seen.”

Shine 2021 kicks off on March 8th, International Women’s day and will involve over 80 speakers across six stages. Organisers promise Shine 2021 will be a highly interactive experience with a sprinkling of performances from some of Ireland’s best-known contemporary female artists.