Barry Lang flies back to radio with Classic Hits

Former 2FM presenter Barry Lang is returning to radio with a weekend show on Classic Hits.

Barry is best known for presenting drivetime on the 2FM in a radio career that spanned more than 18 years before leaving in 1998 to become a professional airline pilot.

He will present ‘Classic Love Songs’ on a Sunday morning from 8am for three weeks starting 14th March.

“I’m really excited to be returning to radio after a long break. When considering where I wanted to work, I knew it had to be a music station playing the kind of great hits I remember. Ireland’s Classic Hits fits the bill perfectly”, says Barry,

“Since I left broadcasting in 1998, I spent most of my time flying in the Middle East. The last 13 years were in Dubai with Emirates Airlines as a captain on the Airbus A380. I really enjoyed the long haul flying and a chance to see the world but I’ve increasingly wanted to come back to radio too. I’m really looking forward to it”, he said.

Barry’s return to radio completes a circle that saw him present under the name Barry Dean on the pirates of the 1970s, before his 18 years at 2FM, where he presented the Hotline, Drivetime and the Beat Box – a simulcast in the 80s between the then-called Radio 2 and RTE 2 television.

Classic Hits CEO Sean Ashmore adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Barry to Ireland’s Classic Hits. We have no doubt that Barry’s style and on-air experience will appeal to our listeners across Ireland and we’re looking forward to him joining the team.”