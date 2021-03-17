Christmas FM returns for Saint Patrick’s Day

The Christmas FM team is back on-air today broadcasting a special day of programmes to mark Saint Partick’s Day.

“This is Ireland” is streaming on all the Christmas FM channels online, smart speakers and apps.

With live presenters from 6am to 6am, the pop-up is exploring the songs and stories of Ireland and the influence of Irish culture across the globe, from the past to the present day.

Organisers say it’s an experiment for this year and they might make it a regular or longer event in the future.

Here’s the schedule for today:

12 am – 6 am Continuous Irish Classics

6 am – 8 am Lar Flynn

8 am – 11 am Walter Hegarty

11 am – 1 pm Ann Marie Walsh

1 pm – 3 pm Gareth O’Connor

3 pm – 6 pm Karl Tsigdinos

6 pm – 8 pm Emily Brew

8 pm – 10 pm Garvan Rigby

10 pm – 12 am Alan Young