Dusty Rhodes says goodbye to Classic Hits

Presenter Dusty Rhodes has left Classic Hits radio station after three years on the schedule.

The former RTÉ and Atlantic 252 presenter had been fronting the station’s Sunday Night 90s and various music documentaries.

“What was originally a one-year project turned into almost three,” said Dusty. “However our podcasting operation has grown exponentially in the last year and some other projects needed to go.

“Unfortunately Classic Hits was one of them.

“I really enjoyed working with the Classic Hits team. They’re a very experienced and talented team of professionals. The work they have accomplished throughout the Covid crisis has been exceptional. I have no doubt they will enjoy continued success whenever life resumes some form of normality.”

Dusty runs DustPod.ie, which creates premium bespoke podcasts for brands, and is expanding with two new full-time staff and recruiting for freelance producers. They create B2C, B2B and private internal podcasts for corporates.

Classic Hits CEO Sean Ashmore said “Dusty’s dedication to ‘putting on a show’ delivered great JNLR results for Classic Hits. We wish him the best with the DustPod.ie project and hope one day that we get to work together again.”