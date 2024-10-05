Winners announced at the IMRO Radio Awards 2024

Written by Roy Martin
Newstalk was named the IMRO Radio Awards National Station of the Year. Picture Andres Poveda

All the winners of the IMRO Radio Awards 2024 have been announced at the annual evening event in the Lyrath Estate Hotel Kilkenny.

The industry’s talent gathered to see Dermot Whelan and special guests announce and hand out the trophies from across the island.

The night started off with Dermot’s usual comedic round-up of the state of the radio industry, with special mentions for weekend people (as he is now one himself!), the Cash Machine, Nova being number one, and Bauer’s buying spree.

Bauer, now the biggest commercial radio operator in Ireland, won the most awards on the night, with a total of 45. They included 17 gold wins including the major categories of National Station of the Year for Newstalk and Music Station of the Year for Red FM.

In addition, the IMRO 24 Outstanding Achievement Award went to the Beat 102 103 Digital Media Literacy Tour for secondary schools. which saw Beat’s multi-platform content creators delivering 41 bilingual digital media literacy information sessions, on site, at twenty different secondary schools.

Beat Boss Gabrielle Cummins managed to make the only winning speech of the night, saying: “Digital Media & You involved so many talented Beat team members & they had valuable resources provided by Coimisiún na Meán, NCCA, Media Literacy Ireland, Webwise, Learning Waves, principals and teachers. Most importantly, we received honest, constructive feedback from first year students in Ursuline secondary school Waterford and High School Clonmel at the pilot stage. All these stakeholders played a crucial role in ensuring we delivered a roadshow that positively impacted students at each of the twenty schools.”

Chris Doyle, CEO Bauer Media Audio Ireland said; “We could not be more pleased to be recognised on such a scale at this year’s awards – an important showcase for a radio industry that is in rude health”

See more photos here.

Here are the winners in full:



