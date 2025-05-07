Bauer breakfast radio shows to get McDonald’s sponsorship

Six Bauer radio stations are welcoming McDonald’s as breakfast show sponsor.

The sponsorship, which was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship, will see McDonald’s become an integrated part of each stations breakfast shows through stings and promotional activity.

The sponsorship will run across well-known stations including 98FM, Beat, iRadio, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and Red FM, giving McDonald’s national coverage across Ireland’s breakfast time as well as reaching each station’s local audience.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Jennifer Power – Head of Marketing at McDonald’s Ireland said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with six of the leading regional breakfast radio shows. This sponsorship puts the McDonald’s brand at the heart of morning routines right across the nation.

“This will help us build even stronger connections with our customers and shine a bigger spotlight on our delicious breakfast menu.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Alex Culligan – Head of Media Sponsorship at Core said: “Breakfast is a key part of people’s day and the combined reach of the stations and high frequency of mentions will allow us to deliver national reach and frequency for McDonald’s. We can’t wait to get working on activating the partnership with the team in Media Central and McDonald’s.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Ross McDonnell – Sponsorship Director at Media Central said: “We’re delighted to welcome McDonald’s as new title sponsors across so many of our much loved regional breakfast shows.

“Working closely with the teams in McDonald’s and Core we’re especially looking forward to activating the partnership across the year, allowing each station to deliver McDonald’s messaging to their listeners in their own unique style.”

Photos:

Photo 1 (From left to right): Emma Nolan and David Hammond from SPIN’s Fully Charged, Shonagh Lyons and Niall Power from Beat Breakfast, Ross McDonnell – Sponsorship Director at Media Central, Alex Culligan – Head of Media Sponsorship at Core, Jennifer Power – Head of Marketing at McDonald’s Ireland, Steven Cooper and Oonagh O’Carroll from iRadio in the Morning, Keith Cunningham from Red FM Breakfast with KC, Brendan O’Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton from 98FM’s Big Breakfast.

Photo 2 (From left to right): Ross McDonnell – Sponsorship Director at Media Central, Jennifer Power – Head of Marketing at McDonald’s Ireland, Alex Culligan – Head of Media Sponsorship at Core

Photo 3 (From left to right): Emma Nolan and David Hammond from SPIN’s Fully Charged, Shonagh Lyons and Niall Power from Beat Breakfast, Keith Cunningham from Red FM Breakfast with KC, Steven Cooper and Oonagh O’Carroll from iRadio in the Morning, Brendan O’Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton from 98FM’s Big Breakfast.