In Photos: Joe Duffy is leaving RTÉ after 37 years

Joe Duffy has confirmed he will retire from RTÉ next month, bringing to an end a broadcasting career that has spanned 37 years.

He will present his final Liveline on Friday 27 June, having hosted the daily phone-in show on RTÉ Radio 1 for 27 years.

Joe joined RTÉ in 1989 as a radio producer after earlier work in social care and student politics.

He rose to national prominence as a reporter on The Gay Byrne Show before taking over Liveline in 1998.

The programme regularly attracts around 400,000 listeners and has become known for giving people a platform to share their experiences and concerns.

Joe said: “After 37 wonderful years here in RTÉ, and 27 years presenting *Liveline*, it has been an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust. People felt they could pick up the phone, ring *Liveline*, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories.”

Over the years, he also presented programmes like The Meaning of Life and contributed to numerous documentaries.

Joe has received a Jacob’s Award, several IMRO Awards, and was inducted into the PPI Hall of Fame in 2013.

RTÉ has confirmed it will begin the process to appoint his successor in the coming months.

Joe is due to appear as a guest on The Late Late Show tonight.