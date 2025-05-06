President of Ireland leads tributes for KCLR’s 21st birthday

KCLR 96FM has celebrated 21 years on air today with tributes led by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

The local broadcaster, which serves Kilkenny and Carlow, marked the milestone on Tuesday 6 May 2025 with special programmes, competitions and messages from listeners.

In a statement, President Higgins said: “Over the past 21 years KCLR has been such a valuable source of information for the people of Kilkenny and Carlow, giving a voice to its people by providing them with a platform to discuss issues of local, regional, national and international interest.”

He also highlighted the station’s contribution to local journalism and the role it plays in promoting inclusive citizenship.

Messages from listeners came in throughout the day, including songs, poems and texts in several languages, reflecting the diversity of the local audience.

Chief Executive John Purcell described it as a big day for the station and thanked the listeners and staff for their support over the past two decades.

He said: “We’re 21 years on air, hard to believe the time has just flown but it’s a special day and already messages have been flooding in from the most important people in KCLR, the listeners.”

KCLR recently signed a new ten-year broadcasting contract with Coimisiún na Meán, securing its future until 2035.

Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan TD also paid tribute, acknowledging the station’s service to the local community and the importance of trusted independent media.