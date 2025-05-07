Faye Shortt joins SPIN to co-host evening radio shows

Written by Roy Martin

Actress and comedian Faye Shortt will join SPIN later this month to co-host evening radio shows and Saturday mornings during the summer.

She will team up with DJ Jamie Maguire from 19 May, presenting from 7 to 10pm Monday to Thursday and again on Saturdays from 10am to midday.

Faye, who is originally from Limerick, recently returned from a comedy tour of Australia and New Zealand.

She trained at the Gaiety School of Acting and Bow Street Academy for Screen Acting and is known for her live comedy work, including collaborations with her father, comedian Pat Shortt.

Commenting on the new show, Jamie Maguire said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to team up with Faye. She’s hilarious, super talented, and just great craic. We’re going to have so much fun with this show—I know listeners will too.”

SPIN’s Managing Editor, Nick Karkazis, said that Faye brings sharp wit and high energy and is a good fit for the station’s Dublin and Southwest audience.

Faye said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the SPIN1038 team. The airwaves won’t know what hit them when Jamie & I begin to serenade our listeners on May 19th.”

