Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club voted best song since 2000 at Today FM

Today FM listeners have voted Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan as the top song of the past 25 years.

The result was revealed on Easter Monday as part of Today FM’s Big 500 Countdown, which aired throughout the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The countdown featured a mix of genres and artists, from pop to rock, as thousands of music fans across Ireland voted for their favourites.

The winning track beat out strong competition, including Mr. Brightside by The Killers, which had been widely tipped to take the top spot.

Chappell Roan has seen strong support in Ireland, becoming the first country in the world to give her both a number one single and album.

Taylor Swift received the most overall votes, with 14 of her songs making the top 500, although none reached the final top 10.

Speaking after the result, Today FM presenter Ray Foley said: “Hey, don’t shoot the messenger. I just played what the people wanted. Pink Pony Club was genuinely the most-voted song, so she’s our legit number one.”

Listeners were thanked for tuning in and taking part in the vote, which has become a regular part of the station’s Easter schedule.

The Today FM Big 500 Countdown – Top 10