Tara Campbell appointed Head of RTÉ Radio 1 to replace Peter Woods

Written by admin

RTÉ has appointed Tara Campbell as the new Head of Radio 1 after five years as Managing Editor.

She will take on editorial and programming responsibility for the station and contribute to the delivery of RTÉ’s five-year strategy running from 2025 to 2029.

She began her career at RTÉ as a freelance continuity announcer on Radio 1 before becoming a producer and later series producer of Today with Seán O’Rourke.

The role was previously held by Peter Woods who has recently retired.

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, said she looks forward to working with Tara on the continued development of the station’s output.

Tara Campbell is from Castleblayney in County Monaghan and has worked in RTÉ Radio for more than two decades.

Tara said: “It’s an incredible honour to become head of the most listened to station on Irish radio. The importance of the output RTÉ Radio 1 produces every day across news and current affairs, sport, entertainment, arts and culture, and so much more showcases public service at its very best.

“I look forward to working with my very talented colleagues both on air and off as we embrace both the challenges and exciting opportunities ahead together.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Comedian and writer Fiona Frawley joins SPIN1038 for a fully charged breakfast

Opening session at Radiodays Ireland with Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan

Coimisiún na Meán announces support for DAB+ trial at Radiodays Ireland event

Wireless Ireland and urbanmedia rebrand to Onic and launch 10 new radio services

Coimisiún na Meán awards over €7m in latest round of Sound & Vision

Tindle Radio’s Midlands 103 set to buy South East Radio

Louise Cantillon to host St. Patrick’s day special on Today FM

New ten year Coimisiún na Méan license agreed for Radio Kerry

2FM’s new weekend schedule goes live this Saturday

Midlands 103 celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up

Ruth Fitzsimons appointed Director of Digital at Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Radio Nova is giving 24 chances to win €24,000 over 24 hours tonight