Tara Campbell appointed Head of RTÉ Radio 1 to replace Peter Woods

RTÉ has appointed Tara Campbell as the new Head of Radio 1 after five years as Managing Editor.

She will take on editorial and programming responsibility for the station and contribute to the delivery of RTÉ’s five-year strategy running from 2025 to 2029.

She began her career at RTÉ as a freelance continuity announcer on Radio 1 before becoming a producer and later series producer of Today with Seán O’Rourke.

The role was previously held by Peter Woods who has recently retired.

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, said she looks forward to working with Tara on the continued development of the station’s output.

Tara Campbell is from Castleblayney in County Monaghan and has worked in RTÉ Radio for more than two decades.

Tara said: “It’s an incredible honour to become head of the most listened to station on Irish radio. The importance of the output RTÉ Radio 1 produces every day across news and current affairs, sport, entertainment, arts and culture, and so much more showcases public service at its very best.

“I look forward to working with my very talented colleagues both on air and off as we embrace both the challenges and exciting opportunities ahead together.”