New services available on the test digital multiplex as FáilteDAB launches

Twenty radio services are now available on DAB+ in Ireland following the launch of FáilteDAB.

The latest DAB+ trial across the broader Leinster area includes ten services by Onic, along with services such as Nova Xtra, Classic Hits 80s and 8Radio.

There are 19 music stations and one speech service, with Newstalk simulcasting its service on the digital platform.

It can be heard in Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare, Westmeath, Longford, Laois and Wexford.

Onic, the new name for News and urbanmedia, has launched 10 music services but has no plans to launch its new talkSPORT Ireland service on DAB+.

Radio Nova’s new sister station Nova Xtra will focus on chilled classic rock, playing the more melodic end of the popular guitar-based music featured on Radio Nova and bringing additional content as a supplement to the Radio Nova.

CEO, Kevin Branigan, said, “We’re excited to be taking part in the new DAB trial and at the opportunity to launch a new radio service to bring more to our current listeners and to appeal to potential new listeners.”

Kevin is also CEO of Classic Hits, and adds: “We’ve trialed Classic Hits 80s on FM around the country on four occasions and the listener reaction has been great. Now we have an opportunity to bring it to listeners in Leinster on a permanent basis on DAB.

“We intend to develop our Classic Hits 80s over the coming weeks and we’re looking forward to bringing the Home of 80s in Ireland to a wider audience on terrestrial radio via DAB.”

The full list of services are below: