Bernard Dunne launches new RTÉ Radio 1 eight-part series

Former world champion boxer Bernard Dunne has launched an eight-part series called Dunne Talking on RTÉ Radio 1 today.

The programme explored the real experiences of Irish athletes who have reached the highest levels in their sports.

Each episode features a one-to-one conversation with a different guest and focused on the mental, emotional and personal challenges behind their achievements.

In the first episode, Dunne spoke with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington, who shared memories of her early years in Dublin and how boxing changed her life.

Describing her teenage years, Harrington said, “It was chaotic because I made it chaotic, you know, like just as a teenager.”

She reflected on her first boxing match, which ended in defeat, saying, “I bawled my eyes out all the way home.”

Harrington also compared her Olympic wins in Tokyo and Paris, saying, “This time I was dedicating it to myself… it really is hard.”

Future guests in the series included James McCarthy, Mary O’Connor, Jack Woolley, Sonia O’Sullivan, Ellen Keane, Jim Bolger and Niall Quinn.

Episodes were made available on the RTÉ Radio Player.

Dunne Talking is a Pegasus Media production for RTÉ, funded by Coimisiún na Meán.