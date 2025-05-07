Radio Nova airs exclusive Rory Gallagher tribute documentary

Written by Roy Martin
Radio Nova broadcast a special one-off documentary on Rory Gallagher last Sunday to mark 30 years since the influential Irish guitarist’s death.

The programme, titled Rory Gallagher. Bad Penny, was presented by Radio Nova’s Marty Miller and included rare recordings, personal memories and interviews never previously broadcast.

One of the key contributors was blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who speaks about performing three sold-out tribute shows in Cork this summer using Rory Gallagher’s 1974 Irish Tour setlist.

Bonamassa said, “I know I’m a big target, I know I’m going to be criticised, chastised and slagged off for even attempting it, but I would do it in a minute. It’s such an honour.”

The documentary includes a 1991 backstage interview with Rory Gallagher in Santa Cruz, where he recalls the theft and recovery of his Fender Stratocaster, which sold for nearly one million Euro at auction in 2024.

Former bandmate Gerry McAvoy and Rory’s nephew Daniel Gallagher also share their stories.

Radio Nova presenter Marty Miller said: “To hear Rory chatting backstage in 1991, and then interview his family, Joe Bonamassa and Gerry McAvoy, was just an honour.”

