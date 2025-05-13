Entries now open for 2025 IMRO Radio Awards in Ireland

Entries are now open for the 2025 IMRO Radio Awards, which celebrate excellence across licensed radio stations in Ireland.

Submissions can be made for work broadcast between 1 June last year and 31 May this year.

The awards are open to licensed analogue and digital commercial and public service stations on the island of Ireland. The closing date for entries is Thursday 26 June at 2.00pm.

This year’s awards night will take place as usual at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday 3 October.

Categories cover a wide range of radio content, from news and speech programmes to music shows and special events.

A separate deadline was held in March for entries into the Station of the Year category.

The IMRO Radio Awards are supported by Coimisiún na Meán and sponsored by IMRO.

Organisers have confirmed that a special announcement about the judging panel will be made this Thursday.

Full entry details and submission guidelines are available on the official website at imroradioawards.ie.